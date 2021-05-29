Friday night gridlock on Accra-Kumasi highway leaves hundreds of commuters stranded

General News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Commuters plying the Accra - Kumasi highway on Friday evening had to endure several hours of very slow-moving traffic.



From the Pokuase area through to Anyinam, the traffic on Friday night was more severe between the Bunso and Anyinan stretch.



According to GhanaWeb sources, some commuters had to spend over three hours in the traffic jam which started around 5:00 pm.



Despite the heavy traffic on the Kumasi bound side of the road, the Accra stretch was relatively better.



Several commuters who were caught in the situation could not help but take to social media to express their frustration.



Traffic situation on the Accra-Tema motorway has constantly been heavy especially on Fridays and weekends.



The situation between weekends and Fridays is exacerbated by the usual travel of commuters who are moving out of the city to attend programmes including funerals and marriage ceremonies.



