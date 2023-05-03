Freedom of expression not a preserve of journalists - Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie

General News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A member of the Council of State and a former President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, has debunked the notion held by many that freedom of expression is the preserve of journalists.



According to her, freedom of expression has never been the preserve of the media but rather a driving force in democratic societies.



She backed her claim with Article 21 of Ghana’s 1992 Republican Constitution, which has been subtitled ‘general fundamental freedoms’ is freedom of speech and expression.



Speaking at this year’s World Press Freedom Day commemoration ceremony held at the Accra International Press Centre in Accra, the Council of State, who was the chairperson of the event, explained that the peaceful co-existence of religious groups in Ghana is anchored in the right of citizens to express themselves in a way they find appropriate to express their beliefs.



Mrs Affenyi-Dadzie sighted the ‘Kumepreko’, and ‘Let my vote count’ demonstrations as well as the recent picketing by individual bondholders, saying it all underpinned by freedom of expression, even if particularised as freedom of assembly.



“The freedom of speech on our radio stations and the numerous newspaper publications bear testimony to the fact that Ghana is making tangible progress in democratic governance. The progress in the field of Freedom of Expression notwithstanding, I believe there are areas involving the media that require a more sober reflection,” she noted.



“The Media has been given a responsibility by the 1992 Constitution of the Republic to demand accountability. Article 162 clause 5 is explicit that the mass media shall uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people of Ghana,” Mrs Afenyi-Dadzie recounted.



“One shining example in agenda setting and the demand for accountability has been the work of the media coalition on illegal mining or galamsey which was launched in April 2017.



The media played its part in raising concern about the dangers of galamsey, which threaten our future existence. Subsequent development has shown that the beneficiaries of galamsey are very powerful and would not easily give up irrespective of the danger to our water bodies and environment.



On this occasion, it is relevant to remind ourselves that based on the happenings we know now, the agenda to stop galamsey should be treated as a major existential threat that should go beyond the coalition that first highlighted the menace. I believe all media houses should continually highlight the challenges until the menace is brought to a minimum.” She explained.



The Council of State member continued by saying, “Already all of us are paying far more for water because of the pollution suffered by our water bodies and the increasing cost to the Ghana Water Company in treating the water for our houses and industries.



Based on what we know now in terms of our developmental challenges, it is my expectation that the Ghanaian media shall develop a stronger interest in the economic management of our dear nation and demand answers to nagging issues including corruption and incompetence, which have the potential to roll back our advancement as a country. A major drain on the country’s finances is the performance, or rather non-performance, of our state-owned enterprises. Instead of contributing to the nation’s revenue, a high number of such enterprises continue to incur huge losses that are invariably borne by the taxpayer.”



According to the 2020 State Ownership Report released by the Ministry of Finance, State Owned Enterprises recorded a 2.6 billion Ghana cedis loss in 2020.



The global theme for 2023 WPFD is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for All Other Human Rights.”



Notably, this theme coincides with the 30th anniversary of both World Press Freedom Day and the Vienna Conference’s Declaration and Programme of Action for Human Rights.



Meanwhile, the theme for this year’s celebration, which is not too distinct from the global theme, is “Freedom of Expression: A Driver for All Human Rights for Ghana’s Development.”