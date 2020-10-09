Politics of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Free primary healthcare coming, just vote for NDC – Omane Boamah

Former Minister of Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah

A former Minister of Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will implement the much-touted ‘Free Primary HealthCare Plan’ to assist Ghanaians access primary healthcare without a cost.



He said at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 8 that unlike the current National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the new plan will not require the payment of a premium before one can benefit from it.



This, he said, forms part of the measures the NDC will implement in the health sector if the party wins this year’s elections to form the next government.



Dr Omane Boamah asked Ghanaians to have faith with the promises of the NDC going into the December 7 polls.



“A Ghanaian will not need a National Health Insurance card to benefit from free primary healthcare".



“Unlike the NHIS you do not have to pay a premium to benefit from free primary health care".



“The free Primary Health care plan will make the NHIS better because it will pay for primary care preventives and promoting health.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.