Free empowerment courses for disabled launched

Regional News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: Theodore Mawuli Viwotor, Contributor

Ten selected Persons with Disability (PWDS) have been enrolled in free self-learning courses aimed at empowering them to be self-reliant.



The first batch of the beneficiaries of the project, a collaboration between Alem Foundation and Learn That Skill, was introduced to the public during the launch in Accra.



The courses include Home Economics, No-Code Web Development, Designing with Canva, and Craft, among others.



According to Frederick Ofosu Ansah, Head of Operations of Learn That Skill, the courses make PWDs self-dependent and build their capacity to become self-employed and employers through online self-learning skills.



He recounted that the collaboration is the result of a previous course Alem Mumuni, founder of Alem Foundation, benefited from.



“Under the Urban Lifeline Project, Alem Mumuni got a scholarship to learn Information Technology, Computers, and Microsoft Word,” he stated, adding that, that course led to a relationship between the two organizations", he said.



He expressed optimism over the success of the program, indicating that, it would be rolled out to other regions shortly.



Through his Foundation, Alem Mumuni, a Polio survivor, three-time African C2 Paracycling Champion, and two-time Paralympian, is opening the avenue to other Persons with Disability (PWDs) to acquire skills to earn a decent living.



The courses are to be replicated across the country as the first batch progresses.



The courses are designed to give the learners flexibility and ease, as they acquire new skills and alternative means of livelihood.



Maxwell Yaw Twum, Project Engineer of Learn That Skill explained that the courses are to be downloaded from a designated platform for self-learning at participants’ convenience.



The President of the Ghana Society for the Physically Disabled (GSPD), Matthew Annor Kudom, appealed to the participants to set an example for others to follow, through a commitment to their chosen courses.



The Ghana Society for the Physically Disabled (GSPD), are partners.



