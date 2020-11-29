General News of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

‘Free SHS policy is most brilliant, better policy in Africa’ – Captain Smart

play videoCaptain Smart, Host of Angel FM’s Morning Show

Host of Angel 102.9FM’s Morning Show, Captain Smart has called on the Government of Ghana to protect the free Senior High School (SHS) policy and save it from collapse.



Commenting on the raging controversy on who originated the policy, the Journalist said it will be in the interest of the country to protect a policy which he described as the ‘biggest social intervention’ ever on the continent of Africa.



“Free SHS is the most brilliant better & biggest ever social intervention that has ever happened to Africa…,” he said.



Captain Smart revealed in his commentary that 28 African countries including Egypt, Tanzania and South Africa are understudying the policy with the aim of implementing same to better their education system.



West African neighbours, Nigeria, he added has decided to commence the implementation of the policy with 8 states from the next academic.



He, therefore, called on the African Union (AU) to award Ghana for coming up with a policy which when emulated will better the educational system of several countries on the continent.



Captain Smart who was speaking on the most-watched morning show in Ghana currently lamented how the country could not safeguard other social interventions introduced by the then Kufour administration.



“European countries like Turkey came to understudy how we successfully implemented policies such as free maternal care and school feeding programme, but today ours is nothing to write home about but we certainly must not allow this to happen to the free SHS…,” he said.



The Morning Show host who said he was not interested in the politics surrounding which Presidential candidate ought to be credited with the successful implementation of the policy said he will be in great pain if Nigeria is made to take the lead in the successful implementation of the policy.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.