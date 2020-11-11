Politics of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Free SHS has been a blessing to a polygamous country like Ghana – Otchere Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, Leading member of the New Patriotic Party

Leading Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere Darko says for a polygamous country like Ghana, Free SHS is a big blessing.



According to him, the much-touted policy is a blessing to the people of Ghana because it has catered for some things that parents hitherto had to cater for to ensure that their wards get Senior High School education.



Gabby who made this known in a tweet noted that Free SHS has been phenomenal in the life of even his gateman who has three wives.



“In a country like Ghana where polygamy is common and legal (don’t tell J Dumelo), for such mothers (and fathers) free education is a huge blessing. My watchman has three wives!”



Free SHS is the governing NPP’s flagship programme implemented across the country’s Senior High Schools where students enrol for free at the cost of the government.



The policy has allowed for some individuals who hitherto would not have furthered their education to further their education to the Senior High School level.





In a country like Ghana where polygamy is common and legal (don’t tell J Dumelo), for such mothers (and fathers) free education is a huge blessing. My watchman has three wives! — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 10, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.