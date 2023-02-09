Fredaline Asiedu grabs Industrious Woman of the Year Award

General News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The CEO of Fashion Vault Company Limited, Fredaline Asiedu emerged as the Industrious Woman of the Year at the maiden edition of the National Industrious Awards held at the National Theatre in Accra.



Her company also placed second in the Fashion Brand of the year category at the same event.



Madam Asiedu thanked her able team for always working hard and making the company excel in all endeavors.



She added that the primary objective of Fashion Vault is the exportation and importation of Fashion accessories.



" I want to say a very big thank you for this opportunity and also grateful to God for making this possible. At this point, I think I got this opportunity because of the business that I own and what we do is the importation and exportation of Fashion accessories. This awards means, the company is really doing much and I appreciate this great recognition", she said.



Fredaline Asiedu has won many prestigious awards including Entrepreneur of the Year Award and her company won the Start-up Company of the Year at the Ghana Youth Leadership and Business Awards.



She is also a great advocate for women empowerment and has worked with Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana Limited as a Relationship Manager and a Deputy Operations Manager for several years.



Her adventurous endeavours have positively impacted the youth and many young ones in many societies because many women have gained employment opportunities and education on best financial practices through her activities.



She was nominated for the 2022 Forty Under 40 Awards in fashion category due to her outstanding contribution in the creative Arts Industry.



Fredaline Asiedu usually organises trade seminars across the country to guide and enlighten traders and young women on how to successfully manage their Entrepreneurship lives as well as being able to save and reinventing into profitable returns.