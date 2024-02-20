Freda Prempeh to be named Deputy Majority Whip - Source

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

The former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Dr Freda Prempeh, is to be named Deputy Majority Whip in Parliament, a GhanaWeb source has revealed.



According to the source, who wants to remain anonymous, her selection will be a replacement for Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, who was recently appointed as her replacement at the sanitation ministry.



The announcement was contained in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Valentine’s Day ministerial reshuffle that saw the exit of Freda Prempeh as a sector minister.



Prempeh also came in as a replacement for her predecessor at the ministry, Cecilia Dapaah, after the latter resigned in July 2023.



But after a short stint at the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, which she came to from being a Minister of State, she was relieved from her post by the president.



Now, however, GhanaWeb’s source from within the National Executive Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that the available spot of a Deputy Majority Whip will go to Freda Prempeh.



This, the source added, is beside the fact that another name was being lobbied for to take over the role.



“This other MP, another female, has some strong lobbying skills going on but the decision is to hand it over to Freda because she is more experienced,” the source said.



The NPP NEC is meeting to make some crucial party decisions, as well as receive Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, its flagbearer’s list of his campaign team ahead of the December 2024 general elections.



