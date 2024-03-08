Freda Prempeh celebrates Ghanaian women on International Women's Day

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: purefmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency, Freda Prempeh, has celebrated the strength, resilience, and achievements of Ghanaian women across the globe for their efforts in putting Ghana on the map and shaping the narrative of the capabilities of women.



The former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and Founder and President of the Freda Prempeh Foundation shared these remarks in a press communiqué, sighted by Purefmonline.com.



Freda Prempeh urged women, especially those of Ghanaian origin, to, as a matter of necessity, assist favourably in supporting and encouraging the aspirations of women.



"As we celebrate the day, let us pledge ourselves to create conditions that support and encourage the aspirations of all women. Let us advocate for inclusive policies and equitable opportunities that enable women to thrive and excel."



She further admonished Ghanaian women to embrace their own unique journey and stand tall in the face of adversity.



"And dear women, I urge you to embrace your own unique journey and stand tall in the face of adversity. Your strength and your compassion are indispensable forces that shape the world around us, and I am profoundly inspired by the impact that you continue to make.



I stand in solidarity with you, celebrating your achievements, and reaffirming my commitment to championing the rights and well-being of women everywhere.

Together, let us create a world of inclusiveness.



At Freda Prempeh Foundation, we inspire, motivate, and connect!" She stated.



International Women's Day (IWD) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.



The United Nations has designated the year 2024's theme as 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress' with a focus on addressing economic disempowerment, while the campaign theme for this year is 'Inspire Inclusion.' It highlights the significance of diversity and empowerment across all sectors of society.



