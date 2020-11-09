Regional News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Frank Mireku donates vehicle, cash to support NPP campaign in Mpraeso Constituency

Frank Mireku, the Special Aide to Head of Local Governance Service has donated a Pick-Up vehicle and cash amount of GHC10,000 to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mpraeso Constituency to support campaign activities.



The donation was made at the residence of the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Mpraeso Constituency Davis Opoku Ansah known as OPK in the presence of the Hon District Chief Executive for Kwahu South Mr Emmanuel Attah Ofori Snr, NPP Eastern Regional Youth Organizer Jerry Osei-Poku, and other Constituency executives.



Handing over the key and cash to Davis Opoku Ansah and the Mpraeso Executives, today Saturday, November 7, 2020, Frank Mireku said: “Well, I am here to support my brother Davis Opoku Ansah who is the Parliamentary Candidate for Mpraeso Constituency. We have known each other way back at the University of Cape Coast. I am here to donate a Pick-Up for their political activities.



We have less than a month until the 2020 General Election and me being a politician I know what goes into politics, logistics, and financial resources so I have given them One Pick-Up for that activity.”



“Beyond that, I have also made a cash donation of GHC5000 to him and GHC5000 to the Constituency Executives. The rationale is to help them maximize more votes for Nana Addo and the PC.”



He revealed some few selected constituencies would also be given support adding that fuel cost and the driver’s salary have been taken care of.



On his part, Davis Opoku Ansah expressed his profound gratitude to his friend for such massive support wishing him all the best in his endeavours.



The Constituency, he said, has targeted massive win for both Presidential and Parliamentary during the 2020 General Election adding that these donations will add more to their plans.



The Regional Youth Organizer Jerry Osei-Poku who was overwhelmed said: “This vehicle will support the Constituency day-to-day activities, so, on behalf of the party I want to thank you for such a wonderful support, we will ensure it is used properly.”



The National Appeals Committee has cleared Mr Frank Mireku of no wrongdoing over fraud allegations levelled against him during the primaries this year.



A letter sighted by the media revealed that the Abirem Constituency Executives, in consultation with the Regional Executives Committee, have resolved and pardoned Frank Mireku and subsequently revoked the suspension that hangs on his head.



He has been seen on the Campaign platform declaring his support for the Parliamentary Candidate in the area to canvas more votes.





