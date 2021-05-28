Francis Sosu and wife welcome fourth child

Regional News of Friday, 28 May 2021

The Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu has announced the birth of his fourth child with his wife, Felicia Adwoa Konadu Sosu.



The MP on May 26, 2021, took to his Facebook page to break the news to the public when he shared some images from the christening of his daughter, Mia Gayra Ahenkan Sosu.



In the post sighted by GhanaWeb, Lawyer Sosu expressed joy over the latest addition to his family wrote: “Help me welcome Mia Gayra Ahenkan Sosu, our latest addition to the Sosu family. The Bible says children are a heritage from the Lord. Psalm 127:3."



He added: "We receive her with love and pray for grace to train her in the way of the Lord. We pray she grows in the fear of God to serve her generation. Thanks to all those who supported us over the weekend during her naming ceremony and Christening.”



Reacting to the news, well-wishers congratulated the MP and his wife.



A Facebook user by the name Ama Konadu wrote: "Wow stool baby. Ahenkan Ampa. You are welcome. Was it the election jubilation that produced this Angel? Hahahahaaa Francis-Xavier Sosu don't mind me just pulling your legs. Congratulations to you both. Indeed God is good."



Another Chris Dela added: "Wow! Congratulations Hon. God will surely guide her to break boundaries in the world. Amen"



A third wrote: "Psalm's say's Children are indeed a heritage from the LORD, and the fruit of the womb is His reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior, so are children born in one’s youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them. I pray for your leadership in your family, and in your country."



Lawyer Francis Sosu on December 7 won the Madina Constituency Parliamentary seat under the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.





