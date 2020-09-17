General News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Four remanded over murder of top UG lecturer

Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was a senior lecturer of Law at the University of Ghana

A court in Accra has remanded the four persons arrested in connection with the murder of Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, a senior law lecturer at the University of Ghana.



They are Christian Pobee, 32, James Nana Womba, 26, Isaac Botchwey, 41, and Adams Mensah Mansur, 52.



These suspects, according to the police, rendered domestic services at the late senior lecturer’s Adjirigano home.



The late Prof Benneh was found murdered at his residence in Accra on Saturday, September 12.



According to his colleague at the Faculty, Dr Poku Adusei, the lecturer was “murdered” in the same fashion as the late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu.



“It appears to be an act perpetuated about three days ago [Thursday], but it was just discovered this morning,” he said of the unfortunate incident at late Prof Benneh’s.



Police picked up the body of Prof Benneh who lives alone from his home on that fateful day.



Per documents at the Kaneshie District Court Prof Benneh was found dead with a rag in his mouth with his hands and legs tied with a rope.



Lawyers for two of the accused persons are already challenging the work done by the police investigators. A member of the legal team Robert Sumaa on Wednesday told the court the prosecutors have failed to show how the accused persons are connected to the crime.



He urged the court to grant them bail insisting despite being saddened by the death of the lecturer, the police must carry outhoroughgh investigations.



State prosecutors opposed the bail application saying investigations had just commenced and the application was premature.



The Court presided over by Eleanor Botwe denied the accuse person bail. Sitting continues on September 30.





