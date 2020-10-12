Politics of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: GNA

Four ready to battle NDC's Akatsi South MP for Parliamentary seat

Akatsi South MP, Bernard Ahiafor

Four persons have filed to battle the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akatsi South, Mr Bernard Ahiafor in the December 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections.



Top among the parliamentary aspirants to contest the seating MP is the District Chief Executive for Akatsi South, Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, who is also contesting for the third time.



Others are, Sanusi Murana, a 54-year-old Electronic Engineer who is representing the National Democratic Party (NDP), Donald Brown Dzamesi, a 30-year-old private security officer representing the All People’s Congress (APC), and Atsa Maxwell Kwame Nana, a 30-year-old teacher who is also contesting on the ticket of the Convention People’s Party (CPP).



Mr Joseph Fleagbo, District Returning Officer of the Electoral Commission in Akatsi South explained to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that all the aspirants have filed their nominations successfully before the Friday deadline.



He said the first to file nominations was the incumbent MP, Mr Bernard Ahiafor who filed on Wednesday, next to join him was Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah of the NPP, who filed on Thursday.



Mr Fleagbo said the remaining three aspirants presented their forms on Friday indicating their readiness to join the race.



He disclosed that the filing process went smoothly without any hitch and “supporters who followed their respective aspirants were well organised and peaceful.”



Some aspirants the GNA interacted with believed it was time for them to test the waters and possibly snatch the seat from the incumbent MP who was seeking a third term.



Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah indicated that the NPP has brought many developmental projects to the citizenry and there was the need to give another four more years to the NPP to do more.



Mr Ahiafor polled 12,079 votes to beat two other candidates, Evans Gadeto Djikunu, an independent candidate who had 8,312 votes and 369 for PPP’s Anthony Tsikata during the by-election in February 2012 and has since been the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South as Edward Adjaho had been elected speaker of Parliament at the beginning of the fourth parliament of the Fourth Republic in that year.



The Akatsi South Constituency has since its birth, been the preserve of the National Democratic Congress.





