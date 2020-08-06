Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

Four non-residents grabbed for attempting to register

The four suspects confessed that they came from Kpone Katamanso

Four non-residents have been arrested for attempting to register for voter card at the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly registration centre on Thursday, in Accra.



This follows the vigilance of the Municipal Chief Executive Sandra Owusu- Ahenkorah and members of the municipal security team, who saw the culprits attempting to register even though they do not reside in the area.



One of them, who had already registered, had the voter identity card (ID) seized after the suspects confessed that they did not reside in the area, but had come from Kpong Katamanso.



They were arrested and handed over to the Tesano police (their names are being withheld pending further investigations).



The MCE told the Ghanaian Times that, she received reports that one Adams was assisting non-residents to register.



Madam Owusu-Ahenkorah said when she arrived at the premises of the assembly, she saw the suspects in a queue, and when they were quizzed, they said they live at Roman Ridge, but could not mention the house number or the name of their landlords.



She said the four confessed that they came from Kpone Katamanso, but because they were encountering difficulties, they decided to try elsewhere.



The MCE said they were apprehended by the security personnel at the centre and handed over to the police.



The Tesano District Police Commander, Superintendent George Atia, who confirmed the arrest, and said the ID card of the one who had already registered had been seized and would be invited by the Electoral Commission EC to defend his action.



Supt Atia said the suspects indicated that they hail from Blekusu in the Keta municipality of the Volta Region, and had been staying at Kpone Katamanso and occasionally work as labourers for their uncle, who is a mason.



He said that “ investigations are ongoing while they have been granted bail and expected to report to the police every morning till investigations are concluded”.

