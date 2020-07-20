Regional News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Four held over shooting at registration centre

Four persons are in the grips of the police for allegedly disrupting the voter registration exercise at the Steps to Christ Registration Centre in the Awutu Senya East Constituency of the Central Region.



The cause of the incident is still unknown but police say the men just stormed the centre and one of them pulled a pistol and fired warning shots.



This scared queued applicants, who run helter-skelter for their lives.



Three burnt motorbikes were later found at the scene.



The Kasoa Divisional Police Command rushed to the scene upon receiving reports of the activities of the men and arrested the four suspects.



A statement issued by the Electoral Commission of Ghana said the gunmen attacked their officials.



The elections-management body has, therefore, appealed to the security agencies to get to the bottom of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.





