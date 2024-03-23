Four drug peddlers remanded in police custody for attacking police officers

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: GNA

The Donyina Circuit Court has remanded four drug peddlers into police custody for allegedly attacking police officers who were conducting operations at the Aboabo School Park in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



Philemon Agyei, 22, Ali Abdallah, 18, Baba Issah, 18, and Mohammed Yussif, 20, will reappear before the court, presided by Aliata Saeed, on April 8, this year.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Andrews Banafo, prosecuting, told the court that the Airport Police Command in Kumasi received information that the Aboabo school park had become a den of ‘wee’ smoking and drug peddling.



He said on March 20, 2024, at about 1930 hours, the Airport Police Command launched an operation in the area to arrest persons involved in those activities and succeeded in arresting the four.



Other drug peddlers and smokers who were also in the vicinity, numbering about 100, attacked the police personnel on duty with cutlasses, mallets, sticks, and stones, the prosecution said.



The police had a hectic time to disperse the crowd after arresting the four members of the gang.



ASP Banafo said the suspects were sent to the police station and arraigned after investigations