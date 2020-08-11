General News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Four children injured in explosion at La Beach

The victims of the explosion have since been treated and discharged according to the Police

There is general fear and anxiety in Labadi, a suburb of Accra after n explosion in the area left four children wounded.



The Ghana Police Service in a statement released this week they are investigating the circumstances that led to the explosion.



While the Police failed to state what caused the explosion, there is suspicion among some residents of La Beach that the incident was occasioned by a grenade explosion.



The residents have thus asked the Police to do a thorough check in the neighborhood to avert any future explosion.



Meanwhile, the Police statement added that the victims of the explosion have since been treated and discharged.



The incident occurred at the La Beach on Wednesday, August 5, sparking fear and panic among residents in the area.

