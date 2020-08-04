Health News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: GNA

Foundation supports surgery of a six-month-old baby

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the CCF Executive Director

Crime Check Foundation (CCF), has presented GHC6,800.00 for the surgery of a six-month-old baby, suffering from a tumor.



According to medical reports, the baby is experiencing unbearable pains from a cancerous lump that has developed on his back, making his head and leg to swell



Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the CCF Executive Director appealed for more support to take care of the little boy after the surgery.



He said the support forms part of the Foundation's Health Check Series to solicit support for individuals, who are unable to meet their healthcare needs.



Mr Worlasi Akabua, the father of the boy told the GNA that his son was referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment after midwives detected the condition at birth.



“Since childbirth Makafui has always been crying because of the pains he goes through," he added.



He said after the doctors undertook series of laboratory tests and scans on him, they said, he would have to undergo surgery to remove the lump.

