Forming alliance to break the duopoly in this country won't work - Dr. Asah-Asante to Alan, Abu Sankara

Tuesday, 16 April 2024

A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, has cast doubt on the potential impact of the alliance between Alan Kyerematen and Abu Sakara ahead of the 2024 general elections in Ghana.



Dr. Asah-Asante expressed scepticism about the ability of the alliance to secure victory in the upcoming elections, citing the rooted dominance of the two major political parties in the country's political landscape, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



"The alliance between Alan Kyerematen and Abu Sakara cannot win them power in the 2024 elections. Ghana's political space has long been dominated by the two major parties, and for a third force to succeed, there would need to be a significant change in the country's electoral framework,” he said in an interview on neat FM on April 15, 2024.



Dr. Asah-Asante highlighted the structural challenges facing any third force in Ghanaian politics, emphasizing the need for a multi-party system to provide equal footing for all political entities.



He pointed out that while Alan Kyerematen may be a credible candidate, joining forces with Abu Sakara alone might not be sufficient to overcome the existing political dynamics.



"No, the alliance does not have any influence in Ghana, and I am telling you the truth, it has to do with two reasons, one of which is that we have a two-party system.



“So, because it is a two-party system, the other parties are missing in the system... If you want a third force like what Alan is saying, then we have to change the laws regarding elections in Ghana... Alan is a credible candidate, so joining forces with Abu Sakara can command the forces, but they can’t win,” he added.







