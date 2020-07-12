Regional News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: Peter Atsu Ahianyo, Contributor

Former president Mahama donates relief items to Aflao Traditional Council

John Mahama donating the relief items to Aflao Traditional Council

Former President John Dramani Mahama has yesterday, July 11 donated dozens of cartons of relief items to the Aflao Traditional Council in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.



The leader and flagbearer of the largest opposition party, NDC, made the donations when he together with loyalists such as Julius Debrah; former Chief of Staff, Henry Ametefe; Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey; MP for Ketu South and others visited the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area as part of his tour of the Volta Region.



According to Mahama, the Paramount Chief made a plea to him for relief items for his subjects who are suffering to survive as a result of the border closure directive and presenting the items was a fulfillment of the Chief’s wish.



Togbui Fiti before receiving the items revealed that earlier in the morning, he had to give out GH¢2000 to be shared among 'kayayes' whose source of livelihood has been ruined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He further indicated that people whose livelihood were halted by the coronavirus pandemic mass up at his palace on a daily basis for food and other vital stuff as they could no longer afford such things for themselves.



Togbui Fiti was however grateful to the Former President for the items but added that he needs more.



He also believes that the items will go a long way to alleviate or lessen the hardship persons including the kayayes who are hardly hit by the border closure go through.



Mahama also said that he will make available to the Traditional Council more of the relief items as at when he has them.

