Former deputy finance minister partly blames illegal connections for ‘dumsor’

Abena Osei-Asare, the Minister of State-designate for the Finance Ministry, has cited illegal connections as one of the significant factors contributing to the recurring issue of intermittent power supply popularly known as ‘dumsor.’



During her vetting by the Parliament’s Appointment Committee on March 13, 2024, Osei-Asare addressed what she said were some root causes behind 'dumsor', highlighting illegal meter connections as contributing factors.



Recognizing the gravity of these challenges, she emphasized the importance of collective responsibility, urging Ghanaians to refrain from engaging in such unlawful activities.



Additionally, Osei-Asare advised electricity consumers to promptly fulfil their financial obligations, stressing the adverse impact of unpaid bills on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



"Yes, it is a big issue in the energy space, but we also have to do our part. ECG loses about 30% of the investment of the power they produce. How does this come about? The illegal structures, illegal meters, and everything – they are human beings who do these things.



"In as much as the government is doing its part, we as citizens will also have to change our attitudes towards these things, and that is the only way together we can succeed and address these issues. Whenever your payments for electricity are due, you have to go ahead and pay.



"As citizens who love our country and want institutions to succeed, we also have to do our part to help our nation," she emphasized.



Expressing optimism about potential improvements, Osei-Asare highlighted the forthcoming implementation of an energy sector reform plan, emphasizing collaborative efforts involving stakeholders and technical support from entities like the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



