Former Upper East NDC Vice Chairman shot dead

Williams Akanyele, the immediate past Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East (UE) region, was tragically shot dead on September 6, 2023.



The shooting incident happened at his family home in the Nabango-Chiana/Paga constituency.



This unexpected loss has sent ripples of sorrow through the community and beyond, leaving family and friends in mourning and demanding justice for the heinous crime.



This, was disclosed by Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South on Twitter now known as X app.



He expressed his profound sorrow and called for swift action by the Ghana Police Service to find and punish the perpetrators responsible for this tragic act.



"Shocking. UE regional secretariat of NDC announced with sorrow that our immediate past regional Vice Chairmen, Mr. Williams Akanyele, was shot dead yesterday, 6/9/2023, in his bedroom, family house, in Nabango-Chiana/Paga constituency. The criminals must be found and punished." He tweeted





