Former President Kufuor and his brother ‘lashes’ NPP woman for spreading falsehoods

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his brother Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor has chastised Esther Nana Agyemang, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for spreading falsehood.



The two who called into Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, rebuked the lady for trying to dent their hard-earned reputation".



Kufuor's Rebuttal



The former President, in response to Esther's allegation that he engaged in the practice of family and friends during his tenure, said his brother was appointed as the Defense Minister based on his competence and bemoaned the fact that such falsehood was even allowed on air.



“These lies should not be allowed on air. My government served Ghanaians well and my brother was key in that so why would someone sit on the radio to say such lies about us. I would like her to repeat her comments and indicate her source. There is no truth in that," he averred.



He further added: "I made my brother the Minister of Defence because he was competent. He was already a public servant. I wasn’t the one who brought him into the public space. He was an MP before I became president and had a mind of his own”.



Addo Kufuor's Denial



Dr Addo Kufuor speaking on the same platform after his senior brother's remarks also denied the lady's allegation that he opposed his brother candidature when he wanted to be President.



“Who wouldn’t support his brother when he wants to become a President. If I don’t support my brother, who would I support? I backed my brother.



He further advised the lady to do her research before making unfounded allegations.



"Next time when going on the radio, do your research well,” he urged.



Listen to how the two statesmen 'lashed' Madam Esther Agyemang and what she actually said.



