Former NPP parliamentary candidate for Sege resigns, to contest as independent candidate

Politics of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A former New Patriotic Party’s former parliamentary candidate for the Sege Constituency, Eunice Lasi, has resigned from the NPP.



She has also declared her intention to contest the Sege seat as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.



Addressing a press conference, she furgwr asked her supporters to deface all her posters that have NPP backgrounds.



The press conference was held on December 12 at her campaign office in Sege.



According to her, she decided to contest as an independent candidate following calls and advice from her people.



She added that after listening to numerous pieces of advice from her supporters, coupled with her desire to give good representation to the people of Sege, she has decided to contest as an independent candidate for the 2024 elections.



Below is the full statement:



11/12/2024



Sege.



FORMER PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE FOR SEGE, EUNICE LASI QUITS NPP, OFFICIALLY DECLARES TO CONTEST AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE IN 2024



NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Sege Constituency, Madam Eunice Lasi has officially declared her intention to contest the Sege Constituency Parliamentary Seat as an independent candidate for the 2024 elections.



In a media conference today at her campaign office at Sege, Madam Lasi revealed that after listening to numerous advice from her supporters coupled with her desire to give a good representation to the people of Sege, she has decided to contest as an independent candidate for the 2024 elections.



She has also ordered her supporters to deface all her posters which have NPP backgrounds.



Last week, she officially wrote to the NPP general secretary to announce her resignation from the party sighting infractions allegedly orchestrated by the Constituency executives as well as the regional party chairman Mr. Devine Otu Agorhom leading to the just ended primaries where she lost to her contender Dodzie Numekevor.



END.



Daniel Akpaloo Nyorngmor.