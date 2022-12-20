Former Law School President secures position as NEC member of NDC

Politics of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The immediate past Students Representative Council (SRC) President of the Ghana School of Law, Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor has been elected as one of the five members to serve on the National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress.



He went into the contest against 18 other aspirants for the position out of which, he together with four others got the nod.



His election at last weekend’s National Delegates Congress of the party at the Accra Sports Stadium makes him one of the youngest to have assumed that position at age 31 in view of the fact that the NEC position is primarily for fairly older members.



He polled 1596 votes to be the first in the contest which also saw stalwarts like Araba Tagoe garnering 1117, Cecilia Asaga getting 845, Victoria Kumah- Mintah with 710 and Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey making 506 of the votes and being elected in that order for the NEC membership positions.



Commenting on his election, the affable and dynamic Mr. Kutor told Journalists the delegates bought into his message which is to work hard to get the NDC elected and be in power for at least 16 years.



He expressed his gratitude to all the delegates who welcomed him across the country and in some cases meeting them late in the night and in vehicles.



He congratulated his colleagues and most importantly, the newly elected Chairman, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, noting that his victory must represent the victory for all and the 2024 general elections.



The votes of the other remaining nine aspirants who could not make it are Ransford Chatman Amoah – 464, Malik Adama-411, Thomas Ayisi Kumah- 358, Najawa Issah – 352 and Mohammed Mamudu who obtained 342 votes.



The rest are Ebenezer Effah Hackman- 331, Najawa Issah-313, Isahaku Adel- 308, Rev Irene Agbleke-306 and Anita Anna who polled 282.



The unlucky aspirants also include, Abudullah Ishaq- 208, Famous Kwesi Kuadugah- 179, Perez Laryea-91 and Stephen Ladzeto who went home with 50 votes.