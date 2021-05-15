Former Jomoro DCE George Somiah laid to rest

Regional News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Jomoro District of the Western Region under John Mahama-led administration, Hon. George William Somiah has been finally laid to rest.



The late William Somiah who was once Jomoro NDC Constituency Chairman died on Friday, April 2, 2021, after a year-long ailment. He died at his private residence on that Friday morning.



He was married to Madam Felicia Mensah in 1989 and gave birth to four children - Frederick Somiah, Fidelix Somiah, Mac George Somiah and Lordina Somiah.



Late George William Somiah who taught at Annor Adjaye Senior Secondary School in Jomoro from 2002 to 2005, was born on February 11th, 1967 at Half Assini to Mr Abraham Somiah and Madam Georgina Acquah both of blessed memory.







He started his early education at Methodist Primary School and Middle School at Half Assini.



He continued and completed at both Half Assini Secondary School and Ghana National College for his "O" Level and "A" Level certificates in 1985 and 1987 respectively.



He later furthered his education to obtain BSc (Hons) in Agriculture and Diploma in Education at the University of Cape Coast.



The late George William Somiah however became the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Jomoro District between 2015 and 2016 where his NDC government lost political power to the NPP.







He was baptized in the Methodist Church and was a staunch Methodist.



He worshipped at Saint Andrew Methodist Church, Half Assini.



The children described their late father in their tribute as an intelligent and intellectual man.



"An intelligent and intellectual man full of jokes, he always stresses on the importance of education and hard work in life, in order to become a great person...Daddy, our hearts bleed each time we remember you are gone, but your loving fatherly role will continue lingering in our humble hearts", they read in tears.



According to a tribute read by the NDC Executives, late George William Somiah was a branch Chairman of Christ the King Polling Station at Half Assini from 1987 to 1989.







They said from 2001 to 2003, he became the elected Jomoro Constituency Chairman for NDC



They also said in 1996, he became the Youth Organizer of the NDC Youth Wing at the University of Cape Coast, Ongea Hall.



They commended him for working hard as the Director of Elections for the party in Jomoro in the 2012 General Elections that gave John Mahama victory.



The late Jomoro Former DCE's burial service was held at the Half Assini Methodist Primary School park on Saturday, May 15, 2021, and was attended by the National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, former Energy Minister and Ellembelle MP, Solomon Nkansah, former NDC National Communications Officer.



Other dignitaries included; Jomoro MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, Western Regional NPP Chairman, Francis Ndede Siah, Jomoro MCE, Ernest Kofie, former Ellembelle DCE, Daniel Eshun, Jomoro NDC 2016 Parliamentary Candidate, Thomas Yankey, some former MMDCEs in the Western Region, both past and present Assembly Members of Jomoro, the media among others were present to commiserate and pay their final respects.