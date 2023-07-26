Former Gomoa East MP attacks current MP over development

Politics of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Gomoa East Member of Parliament Kojo Asemanyi has slammed the current Member of Parliament for the area Desmond Degraft Paitoo for failing to bring development to the people of Gomoa East.



He branded him as inept and poor at advocating so that his constituents receive a fair share of national care.



When faced with his incompetence, the MP always uses the excuse of his party being in opposition, according to him.



He said that several other MPs from the opposition party are doing so well for their constituency that the MP for Gomoa East has no excuse.



He made the remarks yesterday when on a constituency visit and meeting with NPP delegates in Gomoa Nyanyano, Dampaase, and Kakraba.



He has since requested that the MP enable qualified people to take over the job.



He predicted that the NPP will break the 8-year jinx and remain in office, thus the MP could no longer be in office and deny his people’s development while claiming that “my party is in opposition.”



“You don’t blame the potter’s cap if you can’t carry your load.” If Demond is unable to carry the load, he should not blame the potter’s cap. We voted for you, and now you’re using the fact that your party isn’t in power to deny the people progress.



He should cease telling lies and making excuses. Other opposition members of parliament are working hard to bring progress to their constituents. If he claims his party is in opposition, what is he doing with the Common Fund he received? He has received more than Ghc529,000. What has he done with the money? Let us not deceive the public. If he is serious and willing to work, he will. If he believes he is unable to work, he should take a seat. We will win the 2024 elections, therefore I will push him to stand down.



Whether you are in power or in opposition, you are cloth with the powers as the MP to lobby and put the aspirations and the desires of your constituency at your forefront and fight to get things for them. If you can not do that, step aside and allow those who are capable to take over.”