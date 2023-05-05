Former Ghana School of Law SRC president Wonder Kutor called to the Bar

General News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The immediate-past President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Victor Kutor, has been called to the Ghana Bar.



He was among the 196 graduates who were called to the Bar by the outgoing Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, at a ceremony on the morning of Friday, April 5, 2023.



This ceremony followed the controversies surrounding his call, having missed out on the it in 2022, due to his inability to complete his internship arising out of his studies at the University of North Florida, Jacksonville, Florida.



In line with the procedures leading to the call to the Bar, the former SRC president was at an exit interview on April 28, 2023, and having passed, was listed together with other graduates.



Before the exit interview, however, Wonder Kutor successfully completed his internship in January, having returned from his studies at the University of North Florida.



He was presented with his certificate to practice as a lawyer from Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, amid cheers from the gathering.



Kwasi Anin Yeboah retires officially on May 24, 2023, making this the last ceremony he would oversee as the country’s CJ.



Interestingly, this ceremony recorded the call of two former presidents of the SRC of the Ghana School of Law to the Ghana Bar.



The other person, apart from Wonder Kutor, was Philemon Laar, who was the SRC president for the 2020/2021 academic year.



Kutor currently serves on the National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress, having been elected at the party’s congress on December 17, 2022.



His election as a NEC member has since seen him playing the role of a Secretary of the Appeals Committee (Bono/Ahafo Regions) of the parliamentary primaries of the party, which comes off on May 13, 2023.



A former student of the Tema Day Secondary School, the 32-year-old also attended the University of Ghana, and continued to the University of London before enrolling at the Ghana School of Law.



He is currently a student of the University of North Florida.





Wonder Victor Kutor (left) with a colleague







Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb







AE/OGB