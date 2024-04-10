Former EPA boss warns of potential embargo on Ghana's cocoa bean exports to the global market

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kokofu, has bemoaned the impact of illegal mining, otherwise known as 'galamsey' on the production of cocoa in the country.



According to him, apart from the activities of illegal miners affecting the lands of local farmers, the essential commodity - cocoa - was being contaminated too.



He pointed out that Ghana's cocoa may soon be banned from the world market due to the contamination of the cocoa beans.



Speaking at a public lecture held at Kumasi Technical University, Mr Kokofu said, “It is important to note that the cocoa industry which has been the backbone of our economy is in dire straits because of illegal mining. Apart from depriving the farmlands and making it unavailable for farming, cocoa is being contaminated and very soon, the world market will come after us and cite contamination in our cocoa beans and that will be a very bad story for us as a people.”



He therefore called on government to look into this problem and address it as soon as possible.



Meanwhile, the price of cocoa beans has been raised from GH¢20,928 per tonne to GH¢33,120.00 for the rest of the 2023/2024 cocoa season.



The increment, COCOBOD said was to enhance the income of cocoa farmers.



It is also aimed at discouraging the smuggling of cocoa beans to neighbouring countries.



