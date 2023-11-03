Former Chief Justice worried about high operational cost of running private universities

General News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The former Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, Justice Sophia A. B. Akuffo has observed that private tertiary educational institutions in the country have witnessed an enormous increase in operational costs while tuition fees remain relatively low.



She mentioned that in areas of payment of salaries, utility bills, accreditation, and affiliation charges, most of these private institutions spend much as compared to the amount they receive.



She said this when she was delivering a speech as the special guest of honour during the 50th-anniversary launch of the Christian Service University College (CSUC) in Kumasi.



The launch of the 50th anniversary celebrations was under the theme: "Christian Service University College @ 50; Achievements, Challenges & Prospects".



Commenting on the school's achievement, she said that although the full achievement of the university status has not yet been attained, she was hopeful it will soon be accredited as an autonomous institution considering the enormous drive the institution has made and its intent to continue making.



“The university college's profile and institutional character partakes significantly over the past 50 years from a Bible college to a university college and the fact that it has produced thousands of graduates who are serving in various fields in Ghana and abroad shows how this university has made itself relevant to the demands of the society as well as elsewhere in the world community,” she said.



She further appealed to the government, public and private institutions to extend a helping hand to the Christian Service University College to procure a bus for the nursing and midwifery department, upgrade its IT infrastructure, and to be able to optimise the application of technology in the delivery of its services in this digital age to facilitate teaching and learning.



She suggested to the stakeholders to intervene through proper dialogue, efficient accreditation and monitoring systems and processes, geographical distribution and possibly setting admission quotas to the already developed public universities to decongest and release students for admission to the private university.



On his part, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency who adds as the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, also speaking as a special guest, said, 50 years in the life of any academic institution was worth celebrating, hence the need to commend CSUC more importantly, when the institution is a private one.



He stressed that CSUC from its humble beginning in 1974 and over the years has consistently been ranked among the top educational institutions in the country, placing 16th out of private universities and 33rd out of all the country’s 69 institutions of higher learning in the 2023 university ranking (Unirank).



CSUC, he stressed was not just about academics, but about moulding individuals who understand the importance of service to others.



“Excellence at CSUC is rooted in the value of faith, scholarship, and integrity. Significantly, one observes that this institution emphasizes moral values based on scripture that molds character needed to develop any forward-looking society", he said.



The CSUC, he noted was established by the Worldwide Evangelization for Christ (WEC) missionaries to provide theological education focusing on training pastors and church leaders to promote the Great Commission.



“After several years of successful theological training, the institution metamorphosed into a liberal arts University College,” the legislator disclosed.



He commended the College council for taking a landmark step of faith to transform the college from a solely theological institution into a Liberal Arts University College to offer programs in Business, Communication, Education, Nursing, Information Technology, Computer Science, and Planning and Development.



“Through timely strategic affiliations, relevant local and international partnerships, integration of faith and learning have couched for them a unique identity. Currently, the University College runs over 10 undergraduates and 7 postgraduate programs (and still counting) and has made significant strides by training over 8000 men and women who are currently impacting and transforming society,” he said.



The majority leader further noted that CSUC has done well by creating an environment where people from different backgrounds and beliefs come together to learn, share, and grow.



This dedication to diversity, he said reflected not only the University's Christian values but also its progressive and forward-thinking approach to education.



He continued that as a faith-based institution CSUC has commendably strived to integrate faith into its activities, adding, “Even though the institution seeks to maintain a Christian outlook, it is acutely aware that it operates in a pluralistic/ secular society.”



He noted that chapter five of the Republic of Ghana sets out the fundamental human rights of the citizenry which frowns upon discrimination against people based on their religion.



Evaluating the achievements, challenges, and prospects of the institution the legislator entreated them to be guided by the encapsulation of the 1992 Constitution as expressed in the preamble to wit.



“We the people of Ghana in exercise of our natural and inalienable right to establish an effective and efficient framework of government do (solemnly declare and affirm) our commitment to … (among other things) “Freedom, Justice, Probity and Accountability", he said.



In his welcome address, Professor Sam Kofi Afrane, the president of the CSUC said the institution has transformed from a small Bible College with less than 100 students into a liberal arts University with roughly 2000 students.



According to him, the 50th anniversary of CSUC is a year-long celebration comprising various interesting activities aimed at telling their story, sharing their experience with the public, engaging their stakeholders, and renewing their determination and commitment to build a better future that all and sundry would be proud of.



Background



CSUC which was established in 1974, is a liberal art evangelical institution that has impacted the socio-economic development of Ghana for the past 50 years even though its story has not been told.



The University College began in January 1974 as a merger of two visions from two groups. The first group, made up of Ghanaian Christians, had a vision of an interdenominational evangelical institution of high academic standard, which could train men and women for Christian Ministry.



The second group comprised expatriate missionaries who had the vision to train workers from well-established churches in southern Ghana for trust in northern Ghana and neighbouring countries.