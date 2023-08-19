Former Akwatia NPP PC refutes accusations of vindictiveness and insubordination, calls for unity

Regional News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye

The 2020 parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akwatia Constituency of the Eastern Region, Ernest Yaw Kumi has refuted allegations of vindictiveness and insubordination on his part or any member of his camp that derailed the chances of his party in the last elections.



The affable and immensely measured Ernest Yaw Kumi, one of three parliamentary candidate aspirants vying for the slot to represent the party in the 2024 general elections have come under the flak from critics over claims his actions and inactions contributed to the defeat of the party in the area in the 2020 elections.



But responding to the allegations, the immediate former PC has reiterated that any acrimony and the apathy which characterized the NPP in the Akwatia Constituency can never be attributed to his camp, stressing that moral decadence has never been part of his nature or personality.



“I’ve always been a good candidate and I’ve always respected my opponents as well, the last time, the issues that came up, I never did anything to fuel the conflict, I maintained and I conducted myself as the Candidate of the party and respectfully did everything,” he maintained.



Accusing his opponents of instigating the acrimonies and sabotaging his parliamentary bid, the aspiring candidate said there was sufficient evidence that lay the blame at their doorsteps.



He said, “Evidence is enough for all to see the sabotage that we went through even a week to elections, we saw the things that people were doing, we saw the campaign that people were campaigning against us, we saw a lot of things that people did against us, the party is doing a lot of things to ensure that we put all these behind us.”



Kumi who stressed that he has put the past behind him insisted that he’s collaborative, respectful, and welcoming, the same attributes he exhibited in the previous election, and expressed the hope that the other Candidates would similarly commit their support to the progress and victory of the NPP in the constituency.



The aspiring NPP parliamentary candidate underscored the need for unity in supporting the eventual winner of the primaries to go into the 2024 polls with a united front.



Though he wasn’t successful in his parliamentary bid, he said he has over the years held the party together, stood by the party, and extended a hand of support to its grassroots over the past three years.

His efforts, he stressed have ensured that the party still has grounds to win the next elections which he noted encourages him to run again in the upcoming primaries.



Ernest Yaw Kumi is in the race with two others namely, Mercy Ama Gyamfi, also known as Ama Sey, who is the former MP for the area, and Castro Obeng Danquah, a media practitioner and former Communication Officer of the party.