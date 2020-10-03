Politics of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Forget NPP, NDC and vote for us – PNC flagbearer

Flagbearer elect of the People’s National Convention, David Apasera

The flagbearer elect of the People’s National Convention (PNC), David Apasera has appealed to Ghanaians to move away from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and consider his party as a choice for the governance of the country come December 2020.



He made this known in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



He said: “Right now, people are getting fed up with the two major political parties. This is a multi-party democracy. We are opening our doors to everybody. Why get into a car that is full and they are kicking you out? Come into the car that is open. You will go in and feel comfortable.



"I am in the game to win. But that is dependent on the Ghanaian voter; if the Ghanaian decides today that ‘look let’s forget the two political parties’”.



According to him, the dominance of the two major political parties is one reason why Ghana cannot do away with corruption.



“I think that one of the reasons why we are finding difficulty to stamp out corruption is because the two major political parties are building wealth by the membership of their political parties. If you are an incumbent and the unwieldy number of people in your political party come and say ‘look, you have to help me’, then you will lose focus."



"You can’t really look at experience and commitment and integrity in determining the people you may appoint. This is because there are some people who have worked for you”.



The PNC held its congress on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, to elect its flag bearer for the 2020 presidential election and national executive officers to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.



David Apasera won the flag bearer position with 1,315 votes as against Sampson Awingobit’s 789 votes and Rev Samuel Adjei-Debrah’s 465.



For the National Chairman slot, Bernard Mornah got 1,266 votes as against Moses Dani Baah’s 1,297 votes.

