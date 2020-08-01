Politics of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Forget It! Ghanaians have already passed their judgement - Sam Pyne tells Mahama

play videoSam Pyne, NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary

ShareAshanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne is confident former President John Mahama stands no chance of winning the December 7, elections.



According to him, there were reasons why Ghanaians voted against him (Mahama) in 2016 and they are not going to vote for him again no matter the 'sugar-coated' words.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Sam Pyne said "Ghanaians have already passed their judgment...no need for sugar-coated words"



Customers of Collapsed Institutions To Be Paid



Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has promised to pay customers of all collapsed financial institutions their locked up funds if given the nod on December 7, 2020.



“I weep for the many who have lost their jobs, the many who have lost their businesses, the many who have lost their livelihood among others. I pledge on behalf of the NDC that we shall pay within one year all who have funds locked up with the collapsed financial institutions. Within one year. I promise,” he said during the outdooring of his running mate Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.



But Sam Pyne wondered where the former President was going to get the money.



"He should have indicated where he was going to raise the money to pay these aggrieved customers," he said.



Listen to him in the video below









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.