Foreigners lawfully obtained Ghana Card – NIA boss

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, has stated that rumours of non-Ghanaians illegally acquiring Ghana Cards are false and must be disregard.



Speaking at the 5th Ghana CEO summit in Accra, Mr Attafuah noted that, the laws of the country permit foreign nationals to acquire Identity Cards (ID) which is mainly for foreigners.



He said the ID cards are in categories and foreign nationals have an ID card which shows they are foreigners even though it has the NIA details on them.



“The foreigners have a card which is termed as the Non-Ghanaian Identity card. It has the Ghana Card symbol and details but the only difference is, the foreigner's card has the Non-Citizen identity card on them which signifies that the person is a foreigner and not a Ghanaian, so there is no way you could say they have a Ghana card. Theirs is different from that of the Ghanaian citizens,” he said.



Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the country will embark on a national re-registration of SIM cards beginning June 2021.



According to him, this will help curb the numerous cybercrimes in the country.



