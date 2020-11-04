General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Foreign Minister bids outgoing Ethiopian Ambassador farewell

Outgoing Ambassador, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Ghana was appointed in June 2017

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has bid farewell to Regessa Kefale Ere, the outgoing Ethiopia Ambassador to Ghana.



H.E. Mr Regessa Kefale Ere was appointed as Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Ghana in June 2017.



Speaking at an event to bid the diplomat farewell, Ghana’s foreign minister highlighted the longstanding and deep-rooted relations between the Republic of Ghana and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and added that the deep bonds of friendship and economic cooperation between the two countries have been strengthened during his tour of duty.



She also acknowledged the outstanding contribution and support offered by the Government of Ethiopia to Ghana in its bid to host the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



According to her, “the AfCFTA creates an opportunity for the two countries to boost trade relations as well as with other members of the African Union and expressed the hope that the business communities in both countries would take advantage of the large market offered by the AfCFTA”.



On Ghana’s coronavirus fight, she commended the Ethiopian Government for aiding in the evacuation of Ghanaians which was undertaken by Ethiopian airlines.



The Government of Ghana will extend to your successor the same support and solidarity to help advance the relations between the two countries, Ayorkor Botchwey assured.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.