Foreign Minister begins four-day visit to Lebanon

General News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: GNA

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, on Monday, began a four-day official visit to Beirut, Lebanon to explore areas of cooperation and collaboration.



Whilst there, she held a meeting with her Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, during which both ministers highlighted the need to explore other areas of cooperation.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey also met with Mr Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, during which they discussed the importance of the recently established Ghana-Lebanon Parliamentary Friendship and called for more exchanges between the two countries.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Minister finally held a meeting with Bassam Mawlawi, the Minister of the Interior, Lebanon, accompanied by Elias Baissari, the Head of General Security of Lebanon.



The meetings highlighted the importance of the relations between Ghana and Lebanon, especially the contribution of Ghanaian troops to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



She expressed the hope that conditions would be made conducive for Ghanaian workers in Lebanon.



Ghana established its formal diplomatic relations with Lebanon on her attainment of Independence. It was the second country in the Middle East that Ghana established diplomatic relations.