Fomena MP pledges to do business with NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah who won his seat as an independent candidate has disclosed his intention to do business with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The former MP has won the seat as an Independent candidate after he was sacked from the party and his seat was declared as vacant before the general elections.



Mr Amoako Asiamah is returning to Parliament after his seat was declared vacant by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye last month.



The development followed a decision by Mr Asiamah to contest for re-election as an independent candidate after he lost the New Patriotic Party primary.



The NPP in October this year indicated that by going as an independent candidate, Mr Asiamah forfeited his membership of the party per Article 3(9) of the party’s constitution.



“For the avoidance of doubt, Article 97(1)(g) of the Constitution states that: A member of Parliament shall vacate his seat in Parliament if he leaves the party of which he was a member at the time of his election to Parliament to join another party or seeks to remain in Parliament as an independent member,” Mr Boadu said.



The party subsequently wrote a petition to parliament demanding for the seat to be declared vacant.



His seat was subsequently declared vacant but he won the election.



He polled 12,805 votes to win last Monday’s Fomena Parliamentary Election



He defeated the NPP candidate Mr Philip Ofori-Asante who got 10,798 votes and the NDC candidate Christina Ama Ranson who had 2,608 votes.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.