Fodome-Kordzeto to get new school building

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

A non-governmental organisation, Pencils of Promise (PoP) and Fidelity Bank on Thursday, July 27 cut sod for the construction of a three-unit ultra-modern classroom block for Hohoe Municipal Assembly (MA) Basic School, Fodome-Kodzeto of the Volta Region.



The project is to come with sanitation and office space including a mechanised borehole for the school and the Fodome-Kordzeto community.



The ceremony followed a similar event held on June 6, 2023 in Tadzewu within the Ketu North Municipality of the region. A three-unit block for KG pupils is under construction in the community and when completed will take learners from harsh learning environment.



According to the Country Director of PoP, Freeman Gobah, the project is among some 202 school building projects the organisation has given to society across the country since their establishment in Ghana some ten years ago.



He said the project is estimated at GHC80,000 and will be funded by Fidelity Bank and Pencils of Promise only. He added that, the project will be completed in five months time.



Construction works immediately commenced after the two entities broke ground for the project. A three-unit dilapidated pavilion for upper primary is also to be renovated into a standard classroom block.



Freeman said "Globally we're marking this project also as the 602nd one so we're excited that for the first time Pencils of Promise is patterning with a cooperate organisation in Ghana like Fidelity Bank, this is the first time we're doing this".



Project Coordinator of Fidelity Bank's Cooperate Social Responsibilities, Majorie Quansah said, "As part of our 15th anniversary celebration last year, we're committed to supporting 15 schools in deprived communities with education infrastructure and learning support".



She added that "Fodome-Kordzeto project will happen to be one of the 15 schools that we've selected as part of our orange impact initiative".



The Headmistress of the school, Leticia Doh said the project when completed will enhance teaching and learning.



Some parents at the brief ceremony thanked the two organisations for the aid and prayed for it's realisation.



Representatives from the Volta Regional and Hohoe Municipal Education directorate applauded Pencils of Promise for their diverse contribution in the educational sector of the region.



Some parents in an interview said the intervention has come at the right time because their wards cannot continue to have education in an unfriendly environment. They pledged to observe maintenance culture of the projects and appealed for further aid importantly a computer laboratory.



Pencils of Promise is an organization that supports communities with school buildings, water, sanitation and hygiene initiatives.



It also provides teacher support programmes in and outside Ghana.