Focus your energies on your ‘failed’ Regional Chairman – NDC communicator to NPP

Politics of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A Communicator for the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Ashanti Region, Sir Abdullah has asked the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stop wasting their energies on fighting the NDC.



Sir Abdullah urged the party to rather concentrate on the current ‘anger, disaffection and division’ created by their Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako (Wontumi).



He made this statement on a Kumasi-based radio station monitored by Angelfmonlinegh.com.



He was reacting to allegations of an impending breakaway of some NDC members to form a new party.



“We know without being told that the NPP is behind such lies. But they should know that we’re more United and focused than before. They should instead focus their energies on their failed Regional Chairman under whose watch the NDC miraculously snatched Parliamentary seats. The very chairman who promised them all 47 seats in Ashanti Region. The NPP should force him to resign and let us some peace of mind,” he said.



He says the NPP should leave the NDC to handle its internal matters.



“You know what, the NPP cannot influence any decision in the NDC. If Wontumi hasn’t succeeded in disorganizing the party in their supposed stronghold, then what are they so much afraid of if indeed we’re battling issues in our party?” he quizzed.



Prior to the elections, Chairman Wontumi was heard on Television vowing to resign from his post if his party does not win all 47 seats in the region.



There have been calls in recent times by both the opposition and ruling NPP on Chairman Wontumi to resign. One among the many is a founding member of the NPP, Dr Amoako Tuffour.



However, He says he’s not ready to bow to pressure on him to resign, adding; that the president is pleased with the performance in the Ashanti Region.