Politics of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Focus on who leads NDC in 2024 and not a dead end 2020 election – NDC told

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lord Hamah has said that the discussion in the party now should be about who leads it to the next general election and not the just-ended polls.



He argues that there is no need to dance around the party’s defeat in the 2020 elections because it will amount to nothing.



Lord Hamah believes that the party needs to eradicate its leadership and introduce new leaders who will transform the party’s fortunes.



“The discussion must be who will become the next leader of the NDC. That debate must start now or never! The moribund idiocy of dressing the corpse of 2020 general election, reflects a desire of the party bureaucracy to remain in control. It’s all a dead end. The total eradication of the party leadership is the way forward,” he said in a post on Facebook.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) as per the declaration of the Electoral Commission lost the 2020 Presidential election.



However, the political party believes that it won the elections and have insisted that until an independent audit is done on the results declared, the party will not concede defeat.



To the NDC’s flagbearer, the party is upholding the country’s democratic principles and wants Ghana to learn from the election 2020.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.