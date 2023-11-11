Focus on home, stop the hypocrisy and over-enjoying Accra - Otumfuo to MPs

General News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has cautioned Members of Parliament from the Ashanti Region to focus their attention more on the developmental needs of the region.



Otumfuo accused all MPs from the region of seemingly over enjoying the capital, Accra, where their legislative duties are based, to the detriment of their bases.



He was addressing them during a fundraiser to revamp the main teaching hospital in the region, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



The facility is in a deplorable state due to deteriorating infrastructure and poor maintenance forcing the overlord of Asanteman to intervene.



He charged in his speech at the gathering that all MPs will have to participate in raising funds for the project while stressing that the mobilization should be decentralized to homes in their respective communities.



In his caution to the MPs, he stated: "I am telling you to be serious and focus on the region, it seems you are enjoying Accra too much, Accra is becoming too sweet for you. Stop the hypocrisy and focus, this is what will bring you glory in Accra," he stressed to cheers from the gathering.



Watch his admonition below:





Excerpt of Otumfuo’s speech at the Heal Komfo Anokye project launch.



"Nkran yɛ mo dɛ dodo, mo nnyae nhwehwanim no, wei mom na ɛde animuonyam bɛbrɛ mo Nkran hɔ" - Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.#healkomfoanokye @komfo_anokye



Piawwwwwwwww!!!! pic.twitter.com/rcBvhrVRxM — The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) November 11, 2023

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is located in Kumasi, the Regional Capital of Ashanti Region with a total projected population of 4,780,380 (2000).The geographical location of the 1200-bed Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the road network of the country and commercial nature of Kumasi make the hospital accessible to all the areas that share boundaries with Ashanti Region and others that are further away.As such, referrals are received from all the northern regions (namely, Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions), Brong Ahafo, Central, Western, Eastern and parts of the Volta Regions.In the 1940s, there was a hospital located on the hill over-looking Bantama Township designated African and European Hospitals. As their names implied, the African side treated Africans while the European side treated Europeans.However, on some rare occasions, high-ranking African government officials were given treatment in the European section.By 1952, the need to construct a new hospital to cater for the fast increasing population in Kumasi and therefore Ashanti Region arose. The European Hospital was therefore transferred to the Kwadaso Military Quarters to make way for the new project to begin.In 1954/55 the new hospital complex was completed and named the Kumasi Central Hospital. The name was later changed to the Komfo Anokye Hospital in honour and memory of the powerful and legendary fetish priest, Komfo Anokye.The hospital became a Teaching hospital in 1975 for the training of Medical Student in collaboration with the School of Medical Sciences of the University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.SARA