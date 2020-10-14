General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

Focus on education, not sexual activities – Gender minister urges young girls

Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison

The Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has urged young girls in the country to prioritize education and avoid engaging in sexual activities.



She has charged them to use the internet to their advantage in their pursuit of excellence in their education.



Speaking at an event, organized by her Ministry to commemorate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child, Madam Cynthia Morrison urged girls to take strict actions against persons who attempt to exploit them sexually.



“At this age, the internet is there for us to study. That is not where to start relationships. Because of Covid, almost everyone has a phone now or is used to the computer…I beg you, when somebody is on your page on WhatsApp to harass you, you can block the person. Don’t let anybody bully you on phone. There are some sites that you don’t have to visit. At this age let this body rest and learn,” she said.



Also speaking at the event, the UN resident Coordinator to Ghana, Charles Abani, spoke advocated for the inculcation of entrepreneurial skills in young ladies so that they can equally contribute to the country’s economy.



“Education and skills are critical factors that can empower girls. It gives them the opportunity for employment, entrepreneurship, and perpetuate the cycle of poverty and negativity the impact of the self-confidence. We need to encourage adolescent girls to take up responsibilities of national interest,” he noted



Charles Abani also encouraged girls to be confident in themselves.”



Girls don’t be afraid to air your voice, your thoughts, opinions, and ideas. They are just as important as everyone else’s voice. When you speak, speak with boldness and purpose, have courage, and be confident. Always be true to yourself. Live your life fearlessly. Your lives have great power. Don’t be afraid to say that your voice matters.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.