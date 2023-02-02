Flora tissue honors veteran actor Fred Amugi

General News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

In addition to other brand ambassadorial privileges, Flora Tissues, has announced its plans to erect honorary billboards in honor of legendary Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi.



The announcement was made during a meeting with the renowned actor and his representative on February 1, 2023, at the company's ultra-modern manufacturing complex in Tema Community 12 Light Industrial Area.



The initiative is part of Flora tissues management's effort to honor the renowned actor by granting his 74th birthday wish; which was to be on a billboard as a brand ambassador whiles he is still alive.



As many people may remember, the actor made an impassioned plea to corporate Ghana to engage him while he was still alive during his 74th birthday celebration last year. The video went viral on social media.



“Well, one wish I would love to have for my 74th birthday is to see myself on billboards as a brand ambassador. I wouldn’t want to die before I’m mounted on billboards when I wouldn’t see what corporate Ghana did for me. So, corporate Ghana, here I am, I’m prepared to be a brand ambassador for your products. Use me while I’m alive, not when I’m dead and gone,” he said.



The head of marketing of Flora Tissues, Ms. Barbara Incoom, added that her company's managers had seen the popular video in which Mr. Amugi made known his desires and therefore decided to grant him just that.



‘We all grew up watching him on national television as a great actor; and even in retirement he is a well-respected statesman and his values resonate with that of the Flora brand’ she said.



Mr. Fred Amugi expressed his sincerest gratitude to Flora tissues during his media interaction for making him a brand ambassador and also for the fact that billboards will be erected in his honor.



“…it’s good to be associated with good things. I’m happy about the recognition and part of my expectation is for this association to elevate the brand to greater heights. I will do my best to help push the brand towards achieving more…”



He counseled young people to pursue good relationships while being modest if they want to succeed in life.



Mr. Amugi and his team were given a tour of the company’s production line, where he took the opportunity to fraternize with worker present at the time.