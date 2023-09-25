Flood displaces over 800 people in Buipe

Regional News of Monday, 25 September 2023

National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) officials have reported that at least 800 individuals have been forcibly displaced by another flood in Buipe, Savannah Region.



According to NADMO, this recent flood has profoundly impacted the local community, affecting approximately 1,500 residents.



A relentless series of rainstorms, combined with an overflow from the Black Volta River, has wrought havoc on the region, resulting in substantial damage to properties.



Among the casualties are 300 houses, educational institutions, and numerous shops. The areas hardest hit include Buipe Bridge, Zongo, R/C School, Buipe Bato, and Ali Complex, asaaseradio.com has said.



Nbonwura Mustapha, the Central Gonja District Director of NADMO, conveyed the agency's concerted efforts to collaborate with other organizations, such as the Red Cross Society and the Ghana Education Service, in order to provide temporary shelter for the affected individuals.



"At the moment, three grinding mills have been submerged in water completely, shops and other businesses have been closed down due to the flood. So, the economic impact is very huge on the people as we speak,” he is reported to have said.



Nbonwura expressed grave concerns about the potential outbreak of waterborne diseases, particularly cholera, in the aftermath of this devastating flood.



Iddrisu Salia Kamara, the District Chief Executive for Central Gonja, underscored ongoing discussions between the government and local stakeholders about relocating residents as a pivotal step in finding a lasting solution to the recurrent flooding issues plaguing the Buipe community.



