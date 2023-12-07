Flirting with Alan, stealing party funds, incompetence: Why CPP NEC fired National Executives

Politics of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Reasons for which the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has dissolved the party’s national leadership have come to light.



The national leaders, who have now been dismissed, had been accused of engaging in mind-blowing mismanagement and fraudulent practices that threatened the very existence of the party of the party.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting of the party held at the GNAT Hall in Kumasi on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 accused Nana Yaa Jantuah (now the CPP’s former General Secretary) of “administrative incompetence, dereliction of duty, continuous lies, financial malpractices, an inability to work with others and excessive pride and arrogance.”



Nana Frimpongmaa Sarpong KumaKuma (the ousted Chairperson) was accused of “the illegal and fraudulent attempted sale of party data to the Movement for Change of Alan Kyerematen, the illegal withdrawal of party funds and the establishment of illegal fundraising schemes.



The accused officers, seen to have worked in concert with the other national executives, could satisfactorily deny the allegations and the NEC found no reason to absolve them of the accusations.



In the end, a resolution was passed to dissolve the entire national leadership and replace it with an interim management body of thirteen people.



The CPP has struggled to improve its electoral fortunes over the years.