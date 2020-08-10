Flashback: Nobody can stop Mahama’s one-touch victory - Omane Boamah

Politics of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

“I am positive, beyond reasonable doubt that the enthusiasm that we have seen here …No man, no woman, no animal will stop president John Dramani Mahama from winning a one-touch victory in the 2016 elections,” this was a declaration from the former Communications Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration.



Dr Edward Omane Boamah made this proclamation during a Zongo Youth conference in the Eastern Region barely four months away from the 2016 general elections.



But as though the highly optimistic and enthusiastic Omane Boamah didn’t see the vision clear enough, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which was led by former President John Dramani Mahama was handed a resounding defeat after the 2016 polls.



It is said that the NDC’s defeat in 2016 is the worst defeat yet to be experienced by an incumbent party.



Read the full story originally published on August 10, 2016, on Ghanaweb



Communications Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah is optimistic President John Mahama is heading for a one-touch victory in the 2016 elections due to his remarkable record.



A very spirited Dr. Boamah declared that “no man or woman or animal” can stop his boss from retaining the seat being contested by over five others.



Speaking on Wednesday at the maiden Zongo Youth conference in the Eastern region, Dr Boamah exclaimed: “I am positive, beyond reasonable doubt that the enthusiasm that we have seen here… no man, no woman, no animal will stop president John Dramani Mahama of winning a one-touch victory in the 2016 elections.”



A very hopeful Dr Boamah stressed that the ruling National Democratic Congress will retain its seven seats in the Eastern region and will add to them come December 7.



CDD Survey



Meanwhile, the Center for Democratic Development (CDD) has revealed in a survey that 70 percent of Ghanaians believe that the Ghanaian economy is headed the wrong direction, adding that nearly half of the populace approved of the president’s leadership skills and performance.



But speaking at the same forum, a deputy General Secretary of the NDC Koku Anyidohu said the policy think-tank is an appendage of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) hence supporters of the party should rubbish its recent report.



He said the report is just a damage control scheme to cover up Nana Akufo-Addo’s mess and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in recent times.



Over 2000 Zongo youth attended the conference organized by the NDC as part of its strategy towards the Agenda 50/50 feat.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.