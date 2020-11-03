General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flashback: Mahama is stealing, his brother is stealing, friends also stealing – Konadu

Mrs Konadu Agyeman Rawlings campaigning

Former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings in 2016 accused then President John Dramani Mahama and his businessman brother, Ibrahim Mahama of stealing.





The former first lady who was campaigning for president on the ticket of her party, the National Democratic Party questioned how the businessman who was reported to have acquired a private jet raised some reported $20 million to make payment for the jet.



Read below the full story as reported by Atinkaonline.com below



The founder and presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, has launched blistering attacks on President Mahama and his wealthy brother, Ibrahim Mahama, accusing them of stealing.



Some online portals recently reported that the multi-millionaire had purchased a 20-million dollar jet for his brother, President Mahama.



However speaking to traders at Kantamanto on Thursday as part of her Greater Accra campaign tour, the former First Lady questioned how the businessman got the money to buy a jet for his brother when he is unable to repay a bank loan.



“What sort of lie is this? How come your brother [Ibrahim Mahama] who was unable to pay a bank loan, managed to get 20 million dollars to buy a plane for you?. It means that while you are stealing, your brother is also stealing, your family is stealing , your friends are also stealing , ” Mrs Rawlings fired.



"So what should Ghanaians do? Let’s vote them out," she charged.

