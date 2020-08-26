General News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flashback: I’m not too old to be president – Akufo-Addo

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in May 2016 took a swipe at his political opponents who were using his age as a factor to discredit him.



According to him, he was not too old to be president considering the plans and development he had in mind for the nation.



He therefore advised Ghanaians to judge him based on his competence rather than his age.



Addressing the South African branch of the NPP at Illovo in Johannesburg in May 2016, the then presidential candidate of the NPP admonished the person present at the gathering to “elect the so-called old man to come and take our country out of the ditch” which he claimed “the so-called young man” was plungering it into.



He added that, “Alassane Ouattara, who I am talking about, in Cote d’Ivoire is two years older than me. Muhammadu Buhari is three years older than me, and you see what he is doing in Nigeria.”



Read the full story originally published on May 8, 2016 on GhanaWeb



The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated age is not a factor when it comes to the presidency, but competence and ability to deliver count.



Inaugurating the South African branch of the NPP on Saturday, at Illovo in Johannesburg, the three-time presidential candidate of the main opposition party noted, the NDC’s bid to play the age card to secure victory in the 2016 elections will not wash.



According to the 72-year-old, there are living examples in the sub-region to prove that presidents above 70 can provide solutions.



“Alassane Ouattara, who I am talking about, in Cote d’Ivoire is two years older than me. Muhammadu Buhari is three years older than me, and you see what he is doing in Nigeria,” the former foreign affairs minister told the gathering.



“The so-called young man that we have is plunging our country into a ditch. Let’s elect the so-called old man to come and take our country out of the ditch.”



Describing 2016 as a critical year for Ghanaians, the NPP flagbearer urged all party members to put their shoulders to the wheel and help push the elephant into the Jubilee House.



“That is the task ahead of us. We cannot allow it to be said by our children and grandchildren that at the time when it was necessary to rescue our country, our generation failed the task. We can’t do that.



“Let this be the generation that saved Ghana, so that, one day, when the history books are being written they will say ‘it was in our grandparents’ time, when Akufo-Addo was president, that we changed the fortunes of our country’”, he said.



Present at the event were NPP MP for Oforikrom, Hon. Elizabeth Agyemang; NPP Director of International Relations, Charles Owiredu; NPP South Africa branch Chairman, Kwaku Odame; NPP South Africa branch vice Chairman, Professor Amoateng; founding member of the NPP South Africa branch, Mr. Enoch Peprah; Political Assistant to Nana Akufo-Addo, Francis Asenso Boakye; and Press Secretary to Nana Akufo-Addo, Eugene Arhin, and hundreds of Ghanaians, amongst others.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.