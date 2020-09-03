General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Flashback: How I won the 2000 elections - Kufuor

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor in September 2016 chronicled the strategies he, together with members of his party, adopted to snatch power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in election 2000.



According to him, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) victory was strictly based on perseverance, persistence, and divine intervention.



Speaking on the ‘Dream Oval Thoughts Transfer Series’ monthly forum, the former president was quoted to have said; “whatever you are doing I believe in God’s mercies so grace should be there. But it’s the same God that endowed us with knowledge and as the adage goes, God helps those who help themselves.”



According to him, it took him a great deal of determination to win the election, after his defeat to the NDC’s Jerry John Rawlings in 1996; a man he describes as a “superman” at the time.



“That’s why in 1992 when I went for my party’s nomination, I was rejected but I went again, and the same people who rejected me in 1992, said yes to me in 1996 to challenge Rawlings. And Rawlings was like a superman then. But when he was declared a winner I said don’t worry; he [Rawlings] signed the constitution that provided for only two terms so let’s see whether he wouldn’t step down after 2000. Fortunately, he stepped down for late President Mills to come and thankfully Ghanaians gave it to me,” he narrated.



