Flamboyant TV preachers influencing kids negatively - Bishop Abedi

General News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Bishop Frank Abedi Boateng, a resident Bishop at the International Charismatic Church, has revealed that preachers who flaunt their wealth on Television pose a major threat to children.



He revealed that these preachers are only posing as pastors for their selfish gains.



Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17 respectively, last Saturday, April 3, 2021 allegedly murdered an 11-year old boy at Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.



Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the two teenagers were lured by a fetish priestess they saw on TV.



The fetish priestess allegedly asked the children to bring human parts and GHS5000 in exchange for “eternal riches.”



Bishop Frank Abedi Boateng, who made these comments as a panel on Atinka TV’s Stakeholders Forum themed “Proliferation of Money Doublers and Spiritualists on Media Platforms,” explained that these self -made pastors equally pose bigger threats to today’s children just like the spiritualists on TV.



"It’s sad that people call everyone who preaches on TV a pastor. Any preacher who preaches wealth and flaunts their wealth on TV is not a pastor. There is a bible definition of who a pastor is and just like the Bible says, by their fruits you shall know them.



"Kids go by information they are privy to, and these wealth and affluence from these so called pastors is a huge influence”, Bishop Abedi Boateng told Ekourba Gyasi.